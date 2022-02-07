US stocks turn higher ahead of a busy week of earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turned higher on Wall Street Monday afternoon as investors prepare for another busy week of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Energy and financial companies rose. Losses from some big technology and communications companies tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Spirit Airlines jumped 20.5% after Frontier Airlines’ parent company agreed to buy the carrier in a deal worth $2.9 billion. Several big companies are on deck this week to report earnings, including Pfizer, Walt Disney and Coca-Cola.