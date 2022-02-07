Wall Street opens slightly higher led by gains in tech

By The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street Monday as gains for technology heavyweights like Amazon are offset partly by losses elsewhere in the market including health care stocks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. Travel-related companies were broadly higher. Spirit Airlines jumped 15% after Frontier Airlines’ parent company agreed to buy the carrier in a deal worth $2.9 billion. Oil prices slipped and bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.93%.