Boeing jet deliveries gain slight edge vs Airbus in January

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting a slight edge over Airbus in airplane deliveries and a bigger advantage in new orders from last month. That’s according to reports Tuesday from the world’s two leading aircraft makers. Boeing says it delivered 32 commercial jetliners in January, up from 26 in the same month last year. That was enough to edge Airbus, which says it delivered 30 commercial jets last month. Boeing’s 75 net new orders for planes beat Airbus, which suffered more cancellations than new orders. That’s because Airbus scrapped an order for 50 planes by Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways because of a dispute over quality issues.