Electric vehicle charging company to build Tennessee factory

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have announced that an Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the announcement as being a result of the federal government’s effort to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers. Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles east of Nashville. The announcement also comes after Ford Motor Co. unveiled plans last September to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis.