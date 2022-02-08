Skip to Content
NY couple charged with conspiring to launder crypto billions

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a New York couple have been arrested on charges of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency that was stolen in a 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange. Besides the arrests, federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday also revealed the Justice Department has seized roughly $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency linked to the hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange whose systems were breached nearly six years ago. Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if they have lawyers or people who can speak on their behalf.

Associated Press

