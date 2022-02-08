Rogan dispute draws Spotify into content liability debate

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Like Facebook and Twitter, Spotify is learning the limits of deflecting responsibility for what is said on its platform. The podcasting industry has few standards about policing offensive or misleading content. That has left Spotify trying to figure out how to keep podcaster Joe Rogan’s millions of devoted fans happy without further alienating artists and listeners angry about him amplifying vaccine skeptics and using racial slurs. Spotify wants to be viewed as a technology platform that has limited liability for the material that others create and stream through its service — a position shared by social-media companies. But experts say that is difficult to defend after Spotify reportedly spent $100 million to become the sole distributor of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”