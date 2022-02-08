Spanish retiree fights digital bank divide, seeks human help

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish retiree is campaigning to keep in-person customer services at bank branches. On Tuesday he was handing government officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures. Carlos San Juan from Valencia, a 78-year-old retired doctor, says he felt “left out” by the shift to online banking. His petition struck a chord with many people in Spain as banks seek to drive business online. San Juan was personally handing the signatures to the secretary of state for the treasury on Tuesday. Spain’s minister for digital transformation stood alongside San Juan and promised “effective measures” by the end of the month to address the problem.