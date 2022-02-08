Stocks gain ground, bond yields reach pre-pandemic high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turned higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after a directionless morning as investors continue to struggle to predict how well the economy will weather the current bout of inflation as well as the Federal Reserve’s medicine for healing it, higher interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Peloton jumped 28.4% after the exercise bike maker announced a corporate shake-up and big job cuts. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.96%, its highest level since before the pandemic began.