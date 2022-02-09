As case counts fall, WHO chief warns “COVID isn’t finished”

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says “COVID isn’t finished with us,” as he appealed for extra help to fight the pandemic after his agency reported case counts and deaths fell worldwide over the past week. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus led the launch of a new $23 billion campaign to fund WHO’s efforts to lead a fair rollout of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines around the world. WHO’s weekly report showed that case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week but deaths globally rose 7%. The figures including a 50% decline in new daily infections in the United States.