COVID blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

By ROB GILLIES and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Truck blockades of Canada’s capital and U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit, have forced the shutdown of a Ford plant. The company warns the protests could have widespread implications for the North American auto industry. Canada has been beset in recent weeks by protests against COVID-19 restrictions and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada-bound traffic was halted at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving. Ford says parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule.