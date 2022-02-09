EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans who’ve never filed a tax return will need to do so this year to claim what’s coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit. Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the full credit. President Joe Biden expanded the program as part of the coronavirus relief package, increasing the size of payments and expanding who’s eligible. Eligible families that didn’t receive advance child tax credit payments can still claim the full amount of the credit on their 2021 tax returns. Payments are to up to $3,600 annually for each child age 5 or under, $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17.