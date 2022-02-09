Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

By ALICE FUNG and JANICE LO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents are lining up outside hair salons and snapping up fresh vegetables a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets. In an unprecedented move, she also said private gatherings will be limited to no more than two households. Hong Kong has aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which aims to totally stamp out coronavirus outbreaks.