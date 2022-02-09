Stocks open higher on Wall Street with more help from tech
The Associated Press
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 1% in the early going. The gains were broad. Nine of ten stocks in the benchmark index rose, led by big technology companies including Microsoft. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a more modest gain of 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.94%, but it’s still the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began. Disney reports its latest results after the closing bell.