Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 2.1%. Technology and communications stocks led the way higher. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 6.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95%, the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began. Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 10.2%. The company reported strong quarterly results after raising its menu prices 4% in December as it faced higher costs for beef and labor.