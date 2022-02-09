Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough. The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles. U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Wednesday that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries due to the problem. The documents say Tesla will send out an online software update.