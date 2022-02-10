Blockades by virus protest convoys banned in Paris, Brussels

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in Paris and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing “risks of trouble to public order,” the Paris police department banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through Monday. Online chat groups in France have called for drivers to converge on Paris starting Friday night, and to continue on to Brussels on Monday. There have been calls to action in Belgium for truckers to converge on the capital, which houses European Union institutions. Authorities in Belgium banned Monday’s threatened blockade and said they would prepare to keep a convoy from cutting off access to the capital.