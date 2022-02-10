Czech brewer Budvar hits record output for 2nd pandemic year

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, has registered a record output for the second pandemic year. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 126-year-old state-owned brewery, says its output rose 4.6% to 1.8 million hectoliters (47.8 million gallons) in 2021. The brewer’s exports were up 11.3% last year. Budvar sells its beer in some 80 countries with Germany, Britain and Slovakia among the major markets. Revenues also hit a record last year, growing 10.4% to reach 3.171 billion Czech crowns ($149 million) in 2021.