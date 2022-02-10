EXPLAINER: Olympics show complexity of sustainability claims

By CANDICE CHOI and KELVIN CHAN

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — To stage the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, organizers embarked on a massive public works campaign, constructing new venues and piping millions of gallons of water up into the arid surrounding mountains to create fake snow for ski competitions. And then they proclaimed these to be the most sustainable Olympics in history. How can both these things be true? This seeming contradiction shows the difficulties of sorting spin from genuine achievements as countries and companies seek to burnish their environmental credentials.