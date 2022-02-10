France to build 6 nuclear reactors as part of climate goals

BELFORT, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says France plans to build six new nuclear reactors and to extend the life of existing nuclear plants. The plans are part of the country’s strategy to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. Macron said on Thursday that the construction work is to start around 2028 so the first new reactor can be launched by 2035. He also asked for studies on potentially expanding the program to eight reactors. The move comes amid concerns about spikes in energy prices and France’s dependence on global gas and oil producers. Macron praised “the renaissance of the French nuclear,” but activists denounced the initiative as an environmental threat.