Minnesota editor returning to Louisiana’s largest newspaper

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The editor of Louisiana’s largest newspaper is retiring, and the new editor is a returning New Orleans native who comes to the job after heading the biggest newspaper in Minnesota. The Times-Picayune of New Orleans and The Advocate of Baton Rouge announced Thursday that Rene Sanchez of the Star Tribune of Minneapolis will replace Peter Kovacs. Kovacs led The Advocate to its first Pulitzer Prizes two weeks before its owners announced they had bought The Times-Picayune and its website, NOLA.com. Sanchez has been editor of the Star Tribune of Minneapolis for eight years and led it to two Pulitzers.