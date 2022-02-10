Stocks slip, yields soar on hottest inflation in 40 years

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street Thursday as expectations build that the Federal Reserve will have to get more aggressive about removing the tremendous support it’s given the economy. The hottest inflation reading since 1982 sent the S&P 500 down 0.5% in early trading. It also sent Treasury yields jumping, as traders built up bets the Fed may have to throttle the economy with a bigger-than-usual hike in interest rates next month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 2% for the first time since August 2019. Tech stocks again took some of the market’s heaviest losses.