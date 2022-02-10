Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:43 AM

Wall Street falls as report shows US inflation still red hot

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling and bond yields are snapping higher after a hot reading on inflation led investors to anticipate a big increase in interest rates at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next month. The S&P 500 fell 1% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury went as high as 2%, a level it hasn’t seen since August 2019. Consumer prices soared 7.5% in January, the highest rate in four decades and more than economists expected. A recent burst of inflation has been hammering America’s consumers and businesses, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Fed’s decision to start raising rates from their historic lows. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content