Wall Street mixed in premarket ahead of inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were mixed ahead of the opening bell on Thursday as investors await reports on U.S. inflation and employment. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial were up a slight 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 declined by the same amount. Global shares mostly mimicked New York’s Tuesday gains. Investors are awaiting the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s report on inflation for January. Economists are forecasting that consumer prices rose 7.3%, a four-decade high. The government will also release weekly unemployment claims data Thursday. Disney gained more than 10% in off-hours trading after reporting strong earnings.