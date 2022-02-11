Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian authorities are turning up the legal and public pressure on protesters to lift their blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning: “This unlawful activity has to end and it will end.” Federal, provincial and local officials are moving simultaneously on different fronts to break the standoff, which began with truckers and others angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and has morphed into a broader attack on Trudeau and his Liberal government.