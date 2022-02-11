EXPLAINER: A look at what’s behind at the protests in Canada

By JIM MORRIS and ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — For five days, a blockade of pickups, cars and a handful commercial of trucks has choked off traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States. There are blockades at two other crossings as well. And for two weeks, downtown streets in Canada’s capital have been snarled by a convoy of semis and other vehicles as protesters rail against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Much of it can be tied to anger against Trudeau, a Liberal Party politician who has been prime minister since 2015 and is loathed by many conservatives.