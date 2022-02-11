Markets regain footing, open mixed a day after a sell-off

By The Associated Press

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses on Wall Street Friday, as a measure of calm returned to markets a day after a sell-off brought on by a surprisingly high reading on inflation. The S&P 500 index was hovering near the breakeven level after the first few minutes of trading. It was barely holding on to a gain for the week after a tumultuous several days of trading. The bond market also stabilized after yields soared a day earlier in response to a government report that consumer prices rocketed at an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the biggest climb in 40 years.