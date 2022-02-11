Markets, still unsettled, lurch between gains and losses
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks were lurching higher and lower in the early going on Wall Street Friday as markets remain unsettled a day after a wide sell-off brought on by a surprisingly high and troubling reading on inflation. The S&P 500 bounced between gains and losses several times in the first hour of trading, and was back to the breakeven level at mid-morning. The bond market stabilized after yields soared a day earlier in response to a government report that consumer prices in January made their biggest climb in 40 years. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgage rates, slipped to 2.02%.