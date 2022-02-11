Stocks veer lower as Ukraine worries shake Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks and Treasury yields are falling sharply Friday, as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine pile onto Wall Street’s already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in afternoon trading after the White House encouraged all U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours, before possible military action by Russia. The price of oil rose more than 3%. Similar, knee-jerk swings swept through other markets as investors pulled money out of riskier things like stocks and moved instead toward the safety of bonds and gold.