Stocks, yields veer lower as swings shake Wall Street again

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks and Treasury yields are falling sharply on Wall Street Friday, as rising worries about an imminent Russian invastion of Ukraine add to the market’s already high pile of concerns about inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in afternoon trading after the White House encouraged all U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine before a possible invasion by Russia. Stocks took a sudden turn lower around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, with losses nearly tripling in about half an hour. At the same time, Treasury yields slid as investors moved money into bonds in search of safe harbors. Crude oil prices also had a sudden move higher.