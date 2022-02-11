Top German court rejects injunction against vaccine mandate

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Constitutional Court has refused to temporarily block the implementation of a coronavirus vaccine mandate for care and health workers that is due to come into force in mid-March. The country’s top court said Friday that it had rejected a bid to impose an injunction against the measure until a legal challenge against its constitutionality is formally reviewed. Staff in nursing homes, hospitals and doctors’ practices, physiotherapists and midwives have to prove by March 15 that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawmakers from the three governing parties on Friday also presented a first proposal for a universal vaccine mandate.