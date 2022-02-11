US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

By MATTHEW LEE, AAMER MADHANI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is escalating its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place at any time. And the Pentagon is sending another 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to reassure allies. Underscoring the sense of urgency, Americans in Ukraine are being told to leave within the next 48 hours. The White House said late Friday it doesn’t know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade but he has assembled all the elements to do so quickly. Many analysts believed Putin was unlikely to act until after the Winter Olympics in China end on Feb. 20, but the U.S. is no longer saying that.