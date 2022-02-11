White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

By MATTHEW LEE, AAMER MADHANI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and is urging Americans to leave the country now. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not have definitive information that an invasion has been ordered but said all the pieces were in place for a major military operation. Britain’s defense secretary, meanwhile, is visiting Moscow in another effort to ease tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.