Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have withdrawn their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge though access remains blocked. Meanwhile, other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada on Saturday. That includes the capital, where police say they are awaiting reinforcements before ending what they call an illegal occupation. The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, eased somewhat when police persuaded protesters to move trucks barricading the busy crossing. But protesters reconvened nearby — with reinforcements — and were still choking off access late Saturday, snarling commerce for a sixth day. Similarly inspired protests were seen in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.