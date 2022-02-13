Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

By ROB GILLIES and COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing has reopened after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. The bridge’s owner, Detroit International Bridge Co., said in a statement late Sunday that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Police in Windsor, Ontario, said earlier that more than two dozen people were peacefully arrested, seven vehicles were towed and five were seized near the bridge that links the city — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit. Only a few protesters had remained after police on Saturday persuaded demonstrators to move the pickup trucks and cars they had used to block a crossing that sees 25% of all trade between the two countries.