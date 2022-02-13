Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Exit polls suggest that Swiss voters have rejected a government’s plan to inject more than 150 million francs (about $163 million) into broadcast and print media every year, including supporting early-morning newspaper delivery and online media to the tune of 70 million francs (nearly $76 million) a year. Some 56% of voters on Sunday rejected the measure, according to public broadcaster SRF. Opponents of the plan had pulled together enough signatures in a petition drive to put the issue before the public. Foes of the plan had said the cash injection would waste taxpayer money, benefit big newspaper chains and media moguls and hurt journalistic independence by making media outlets more dependent on state handouts.