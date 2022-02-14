A mixed open for stocks on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors keep a wary eye on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Monday. The index had taken a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon. The Nasdaq was up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. European markets were down sharply. Crude oil prices were down slightly and Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.99%.