Ex-head of India’s bourse fined over illegal leaks to guru

NEW DELHI (AP) — The former chief of India’s largest stock exchange has been fined nearly $400,000 after a probe found she had shared confidential information with an unnamed guru who regulators say influenced her decision-making. Chitra Ramkrishna sought advice from a yogi for about 20 years, including when she was head of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in 2013-2016. The Securities and Exchange Board of India announced the penalty on Friday. It said Ramkrishna allegedly shared sensitive information including financial data, projections, details of day-to-day operations, board meeting agendas and even employee appraisals and high-profile appointments with the guru. She left the NSE in 2016, citing personal reasons.