Plans fizzle for major trucker virus protest in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Plans have fizzled for a major trucker virus protest near the European Union headquarters in Brussels. Police on Monday filtered traffic during the morning rush hour into the Belgian capital, narrowing some highways and imposing go-slow measures. Their aim was to avoid a choking demonstration like those by horn-honking truckers in Canada. Instead a few hundred people on foot ended up protesting virus restrictions in a square in Brussels. Elsewhere in Europe, a threatened blockade of Paris over the weekend also failed to materialize, despite days of online organizing efforts. Paris police did fire tear gas at some protesters Saturday who disrupted traffic.