Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is the largest European Union nation to border Ukraine and the government is making preparations to accept Ukrainian refugees in the event of another Russian attack on that country. Other countries are drawing down their diplomatic missions in Ukraine. But Poland says it is for now keeping its diplomatic operations in place in case they are needed to facilitate a large-scale exit of Ukrainians. Poland has welcomed large numbers of Ukrainian migrants in recent years, particularly after Russia’s incursions into Ukraine in 2014. A deputy foreign minister said Monday that Warsaw hopes the the situation in Ukraine will not escalate, but that Poland was preparing for any possibility, including the possibility of large numbers of refugees.