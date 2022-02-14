Stocks close lower as Wall Street watches Ukraine tensions

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been down as much as 1.2%. Financial, health care and energy companies were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. The broader market took a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon. European markets fell sharply and crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.99%.