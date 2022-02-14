Stocks fall on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

A modest pullback for stocks on Wall Street accelerated Monday afternoon after the U.S. announced the closure of its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions following a buildup of Russian troops on the border. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%. Technology, health care companies and banks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. The broader market had taken a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon. European markets were down sharply and crude oil prices were relatively stable. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.97%.