Trudeau mulls invoking emergency powers to quell protests

By ROB GILLIES and TED SHAFFREY

Associated Press

OTTAWA (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is weighing whether to invoke emergency powers to quell the protests by demonstrators who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing against vaccine mandates and other virus precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.