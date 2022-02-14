Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:46 AM

World stocks, Wall St. futures sink on Ukraine anxiety

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street futures followed global markets lower Monday as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted. In New York, futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%. Frankfurt and Paris opened down more than 3%. London lost 2% and Tokyo slid 2.2%. Shanghai and Hong Kong also retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.9% on Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content