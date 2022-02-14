World stocks, Wall St. futures sink on Ukraine anxiety

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street futures followed global markets lower Monday as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted. In New York, futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%. Frankfurt and Paris opened down more than 3%. London lost 2% and Tokyo slid 2.2%. Shanghai and Hong Kong also retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.9% on Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country.