Airbnb posts $55 million 4Q profit, revenue above 2019

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

Airbnb has reported its second-straight quarterly profit and it says its revenue is now higher than it was before the pandemic. Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $55 million in the fourth quarter. That’s a turnaround from a loss of $3.9 billion a year ago. Airbnb says the omicron variant of COVID-19 had less effect on bookings and cancellations than last year’s delta variant. The San Francisco-based home-sharing company says summer bookings made by the end of January are 25% ahead of the same time in 2019, before the pandemic. It says bookings are surging in small towns and rural areas, and average daily prices are rising.