Cyprus to ease COVID-19 access restrictions on unvaccinated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on access for the unvaccinated to bars, restaurants and other venues following a leveling off of new coronavirus cases in recent days that has eased the pressure on the health care system. The country’s health minister said Tuesday that unvaccinated people can enter nightclubs, soccer stadiums, theaters, hotels and cinemas starting Feb. 21. But they will need to show a valid COVID-19 rapid test taken within the previous 24 hours. The maximum number of people permitted in nightclubs and other venues is being raised to 250 while single-table seating rises to 12. The number allowed to gather in private residences will double to 20.