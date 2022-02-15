Millennial Money: A financial checklist to quit your job

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet

Want to quit your job? You’re not just walking away from a paycheck. If you’re not thoughtful with your exit strategy, you may leave money behind in less obvious places, like your commuter account or health savings plan. Before turning in your notice, read the fine print on your employer-provided benefits so you don’t leave money on the table. Research your 401(k) plan fees and options. Find out when any stocks and retirement contributions are fully vested. Spend any unused flexible spending cash. And investigate your company’s policy on unused vacation time. Then time your exit to maximize the time and money you’ve put in over the years.