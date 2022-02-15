Sandy Hook families agree to settlement with gun maker

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington over how it marketed the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting and alleged the company targeted younger, at-risk males in its advertising. Remington had denied the allegations. A news conference was planned later Tuesday morning some of the plaintiffs.