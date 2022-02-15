Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 15 missing

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued. Search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 22-strong crew of the sunken vessel. A Spanish government spokesperson said that authorities were following the incident “with concern.” A Canadian helicopter had reached the area, which is about 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland, and a rescue vessel was on the way to the site, Spain’s maritime rescue service said. The boat, called Villa de Pitanxo, operates out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region and sank around 0600 GMT in rough seas. The crew included 12 Spaniards, eight Peruvians and two from Ghana.