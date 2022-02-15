Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 17 missing

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish fishing boat has sunk in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and a maritime search in the North Atlantic was launched for the 17 other missing crew members. A Canadian helicopter, an aircraft and a rescue vessel were dispatched to the area, 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland. The sunken boat named Villa de Pitanxo operates out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region. The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three fishermen from Ghana. A Spanish fishing boat working nearby was the first to arrive and found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats.