Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed early signs that tensions appear to be easing in Ukraine. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Technology stocks led the gains. U.S. benchmark crude slid 4.7% after Moscow said it’s ready for talks on limits for missile deployments and military transparency. Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.03% after the government reported that inflation at the wholesale level surged 9.7% from a year earlier in January.